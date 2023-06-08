Thursday, 8 June 2023

Canada Exempts 2 African Countries, 12 Others From Visa ( See full list )

Published: June 08, 2023


 

Canada has exempted citizens of the following countries from Visa applications to their country 

Two of the 13 countries so listed are from Africa 

Eligible travellers include passport holders from:

1. Philippines

2. Morocco

3. Panama

4. Antigua and Barbuda

5. St Kitts and Nevis

6. St Lucia

7. St Vincent and Grenadines

8. Trinidad and Tobago

9. Argentina

10. Costa Rica

11. Uruguay

12. Seychelles

13. Thailand

However, this applies only to travellers from these countries who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa.  



