Canada Exempts 2 African Countries, 12 Others From Visa ( See full list )

Canada has exempted citizens of the following countries from Visa applications to their country
Two of the 13 countries so listed are from Africa
Eligible travellers include passport holders from:
1. Philippines
2. Morocco
3. Panama
4. Antigua and Barbuda
5. St Kitts and Nevis
6. St Lucia
7. St Vincent and Grenadines
8. Trinidad and Tobago
9. Argentina
10. Costa Rica
11. Uruguay
12. Seychelles
13. Thailand
However, this applies only to travellers from these countries who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa.
