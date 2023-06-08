36 Governors Back Tinubu On Fuel Subsidy Removal

Published:

Governors of the states of the federation have expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s decision to end fuel subsidy payments in the country and other early policy initiatives of the administration.

The governors, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) led by its chairman, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, were at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday to pay a courtesy call on the President during which time they took turns to speak

Expressing delight at the subsidy-removal decision and Tinubu’s all-inclusive leadership and statesmanship, they congratulated him for tackling the fuel subsidy behemoth, promising to work with him to ameliorate the short-term impact of the decision.

