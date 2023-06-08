Rauf Aregbesola Begs Ex Osun Governor Oyetola For Forgiveness

Published:

Immediate past Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has sought forgiveness from former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and others who may be offended by his actions in the last four years.

Aregbesola, who was Osun Governor between 2010 to 2018, handed over to Oyetola who served under him as Chief of Staff after winning the 2018 governorship election.

He was opposed to Oyetola’s re-election and faulted the elders of the party for not chastising him(Oyetola) for reversing his policies.

Aregbesola, who arrived Osun State after his tenure as the Minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari, visited the palaces of Owa Obokun, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran and Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun before addressing his supporters at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park via Old Garage, Osogbo capital of Osun State.

The ex-Minister, who spoke in Yoruba language, lauded Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve. He also commended President Bola Tinubu for being his destiny helper and trusting him with power.

According to him: "I have not returned to Osun for animosity or acrimony but reconciliation of our party. I have come here today to beg for forgiveness from anybody who is offended towards me.

The reason why people are applauding me over my successes in Osun today was because of the great work I did when I was in government and those who turned themselves into enemies today, we worked together in government.

“I thank God who showcased me from Lagos through the help of President Bola Tinubu, he is the architect of my success. I spent 8 years as commissioner in Lagos.

In 2004, we had a meeting in Badagry where we talked about how we will take over our states from the opposition party. President Tinubu and other Yoruba elders directed me to come and take over Osun State from the opposition.

“With the help of God and the support of Asiwaju, I was able to excel as a Governor for 8 years even though it was not easy with the help of those that turned to my enemy for four years.”

“In 2019, after the Supreme Court judgment, I came to this venue with the person I handed over power to. I counseled that I have played my own part and handed over to the person I loved.

But I said, the person must do it right by ensuring unity within the party. If that is done I will now be the godfather. But unfortunately, Satan took over them in interpreting what I said. I never begged for anything from them when he was in power.

“I am saying it today and I am begging for forgiveness. After this, we are not going to beg anybody again. We didn’t offend anyone and we don’t believe anyone offended us but it’s possible that they believe we offended them, that’s why we are apologising to them.

