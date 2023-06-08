Breaking: Senator Annie Okonkwo Is Dead

Published:

Former Senator and businessman Clement Annie Okonkwo is dead

Senator Annie Okonkwo who celebrated his 63 years birthday on 23 May 2023, gave up the ghost on Wednesday.

The politician was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007 to represent the Anambra Central Senatorial Zone in Anambra State.

He was one of the foundation members of APC in anambra state and Nigeria.

Family sources revealed that he was “recovering after taking proper treatment in the United States of America but relapsed a few days ago and died.”

His 36 years old son, Uchenna Harris Okonkwo, is the House of Representatives Member-Elect for Idemili North and Idemili South Federal Constituencies, Anambra State.

Share This