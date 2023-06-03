Serial Phone Thief Apprehended After Falling Asleep Inside Church In Osun

Published:

The police in Osun state have arrested a suspected serial phone thief identified as Saheed Abioye aka Anini,. While being paraded before newsmen, the suspect who was arrested by men of the Anti-Cultism Squad of the Osun State Police Command, said that on the day of his arrest, he visited a church in the Alekuwudo area of Osun state with the intent of stealing the phones of the worshippers during their vigil service but fell asleep.





“I got to the church around 10.45pm and sat at the back, waiting for the opportunity to steal mobile phones of people who might want to charge at the back of the church. Unfortunately, I was unable to steal anything that fateful day because I slept off as soon as the vigil started and I did not wake up until around 3am.

By the time I woke up, the vigil had ended and people were already going home, so I left the church premises. I was unable to steal anything.





When I got to the Alekuwodo area, before Akindeko Market, I saw a police patrol vehicle and some anti-cultism operatives from Dugbe (divisional headquarters, Osogbo). They stopped me and asked what I had on me and I replied that I had my purse and ID card. They searched me and found no incriminating item.





They later took me back to the church to confirm if truly I was coming from there. When they asked the pastor, he said he did not see me in church, so they took me back to Dugbe Police Station. Later, my video was recorded and sent to other stations and some operatives, who had arrested me in the past, identified me as an expert in the theft of phones. I don’t steal cars, motorcycles or any other thing except phones.” he said





He told the police that he has stolen and sold over 18 phones from different parts of the state.





The police command says he will be arraigned in court as soon as possible.

