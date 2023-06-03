Lady Obsessed With Crime Stories Kills Woman Out Of Curiosity

Published:

A South Korean crime-obsessive lady, Jung Yoo-jung, 23, killed a woman out of curiosity to see what it was like to murder someone.

Police disclosed on Thursday that Yoo-jung confessed to killing and dismembering her victim's body, Daily Mail reported on Friday.

The officer from the southern city of Busan revealed that the suspect explained to an unnamed freelance tutor that she was engrossed in crime stories and wanted to see what real murder would look like after she was arrested on Wednesday.

Chosunilbo authorities confirmed they were conducting tests to determine whether Jung was considered a psychopath after she was indicted for the crime on Friday.

Police said, "Jung found her victim using an app for private tutors to connect with parents. She posed as a mother of a school child wanting her daughter to learn English. They both agreed that the daughter could come to the tutor's house for a consultation two days later.

"Jung then bought a school uniform online to pose as the fake daughter. Once she entered the victim's home, she stabbed her with a knife.

"Jung is short, and with the uniform on, the victim probably mistook her for a middle-school student.

"Jung then cut up and dismembered her victim and placed some of her body parts in a suitcase. She then got in a taxi and dumped the suitcase in the Nakdong River in a secluded wooded area.

"Jung kept the victim's mobile phone, ID card and wallet, attempting to commit a perfect crime.

"However, the taxi driver became suspicious and alerted authorities."

Credit: Daily Mail





