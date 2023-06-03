Meet The New Chief Press Secretary To Gov Umo Eno of AKwa Ibom State..Ekerete Udoh

Published:

Mr. Ekerete Udoh, until his new appointment, as the Chief Press Secretary to H.E., Governor Umo Eno, had also served in similar role, to the immediate past Governor, H.E. Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

The new CPS, has over thirty years experience in journalism garnered both in Nigeria and in the United States. He holds a Bachelors degree in Political Science and Journalism from Queens College, Flushing, ( City University of New York, CUNY) where he won several academic awards , such as the Harold Stolerman Award for Excellence in English, Joseph Geist Award for Excellence in American history, and was on the Dean’s List throughout his years in the college.

He also holds a Masters degree in Political Science with Special Concentrations in International Relations and Comparative Politics from Brooklyn College, City University of New York ( CUNY) and was the Best Overall Graduating Student, winning the highly coveted Patricia Ruffin- Kittaw Memorial Award in International Relations and Comparative Politics.

Mr. Udoh, is a member of Golden Key International Honour Society, the global organization dedicated to exceptional scholars, Pi Sigma Alpha, American National Political Science Honour Society.

He was honoured by the New York State Senate for exceptional community relations within the African Diaspora community and was a media volunteer for the Obama/Biden, 2008/ 2012 campaigns respectively where his newspaper, The Diasporan Star helped galvanize support within the African Diaspora community, for the successful Obama/ Biden campaigns.

Mr. Udoh, has written columns in virtually all the Nigerian mainstream newspapers and edited several highly popular magazines, such as Hints, the early 90’s publication that shaped pop culture and relationship issues in Nigeria, published by the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources-Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, which also, had former Presidential Spokesman and Arise TV signature morning show host, Dr. Rueben Abati as a member of the editorial team.

Mr. Udoh, hails from Awa -Afaha Clan, ONNA Local Government Area, and is happily married to Inyene Udoh, a petroleum geoscientist professional and a graduate of The University of Oklahoma, USA. He is blessed with Children.

