Police Declare Former Oyo Transport Workers Leader, Lamidi ‘Auxiliary’, Wanted

Published:

The Oyo State Police Command has declared the sacked Chairman of Park Management System (PMS), Mukaila Lamidi aka Auxiliary, wanted.

Police authorities revealed this in a media briefing, on Friday in Ibadan, the state capital.

The move follows another raid of his hotel where more dangerous weapons were recovered on Thursday.

Policemen had stormed Auxiliary’s Ibadan residence recovering weapons and ammunition.

During the operation, the suspect reportedly escaped, while some of his lieutenants were however arrested by the police.





There was palpable tension in some parts of the state after the raid, especially in major car parks and garages in Ibadan, amid reports of an unconfirmed number of casualties during the face-off between the police and PMS members.

Share This