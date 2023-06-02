NSCDC Rescues 25-year-old Woman Locked Up In Room For years By Father

Published:

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Jigawa State Command, has rescued a 25-year-old woman locked in a room for many years by her father.

Spokesperson of the corps in the state, CSC Adamu Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, said operatives also arrested the father and stepmother of the victim.

He said the development followed a complaint lodged at the NSCDC State Command Headquarters by a human rights activist that a young woman named Ummi, was locked up in a room within the house for several years without being allowed to come out by her father.

Shehu said the operatives rushed to the house and rescued the young woman, who was looking emaciated and unkept, adding that the room in which she was locked up served as her toilet.

“One Garba Musa 'M' aged 67 of Takur Site, Dutse LGA, Jigawa State and his Wife Aisha Abubakar 'M' aged 50 were arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Jigawa State Command on Friday, 26th of May, 2023 on a suspected case of violence against person,” the statement read.

"This followed a complaint lodged at the NSCDC State Command Headquarters by one Human Right Activist who reported to have received an information from the suspect's neighbors that a girl of about 25 years named Ummi, daughter to the suspect is locked up in a room within the house for several years without being allowed to come out.

"Upon receipt of the complaint, NSCDC operatives rushed to the house, and rescued the 25 year old who was looking emaciated, unkempt and depressed. The room which she was living serves as her toilet where she urinates and her food served on a bare floor.

"According to the father, his daughter is suffering from a metal illness and was gallivanting around causing problem in the neighborhood and that was the reason why she was locked up. He produced Hospital Out Patient Card obtained in 2013, 2014 and 2018 from Kazaure Psychiatric Hospital, Jigawa State where he has taking her for treatment.”

Share This