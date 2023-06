Published:

The Nigerian Labour Congress has given the Federal Government till Wednesday next week to reverse the price of petrol or face a total nationwide strike

The President of the Union Comrade Ajaero made the disclosure on Friday in Abuja after an emergency meeting of NLC NEC

He ordered all State Affiliates of the Union to start mobilising for the mother of all strikes if the NNPC and FG refuse to reverse the price





Video





Share This