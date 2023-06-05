Peter Obi Present As LP Tenders Exhibits From Eight States Before Tribunal

Published:

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party(LP), was in attendance on Monday as his party tendered exhibits from eight states to the presidential election petition court to prove its case against Bola Tinubu.

The states were Delta (25 LGAs), Nasarawa(13 LGAs), Ebonyi (13 LGAs), Kaduna (23 LGAs), Imo (27 LGAs), Ondo (18 LGAs), Sokoto (7 LGAs) and Kogi (21LGAs).

The documents mainly forms EC8A, election results from polling units were admitted as exhibits by the court.

But, INEC represented by Abdulazeez Sani, objected to the admissibility of the documents.

Mike Igbokwe who represented President Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shetima, also opposed the admissibility of the electoral documents.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) represented by Uwensuyi Edosomwan also raised an objection while all respondents said they would reserve their objections until the final address.

Further hearing in the petition has been adjourned to June 6.





Share This