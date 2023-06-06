NLC, TUC Suspend Planned Strike, To Reconvene June 19

Published:

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday night suspended their strike scheduled for Wednesday.

The decision followed a meeting by the representatives of the Federal Government and the Organised Labour at the Presidential Villa on Monday night over fuel subsidy removal.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives and newly appointed Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who disclosed the outcome of the meeting to State House correspondents, read a communique stating that the agreement struck between the NLC, TUC and the team set up by President Bola Tinubu to discuss the issues arising from the subsidy removal.

According to him, the Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC would establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC would review World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the programme.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the CNG conversion programme earlier agreed with Labour centres in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing

