Former President Buhari's Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari today Monday June 5th handed over to his successor, Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing Speaker of the House of Reps.





The handover, which took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja was witnessed by Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu, who appointed Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff on Friday June 2nd.

