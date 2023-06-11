Orji Uzor Kalu Should Wipe His Crocodile Tears Please...By CKN

Published:

ORJI UZOR KALU SHOULD WIPE HIS CROCODILE TEARS PLEASE

I saw Senator Orji Uzor Kalu getting so emotional during the final plenary of the Senate today

He said Nigeria has not been fair to him and by extension the Igbos.

What was he expecting, what goes around, comes around

Was it not the same Orji Kalu who during the last campaign said it was not the turn of the Igbos to be President of Nigeria

He said Peter Obi lacks the capacity to be Nigeria's President

But by his reckoning now , he believes it is the turn of the South East to be Senate President and that should be given him on a platter of Gold.

Mbanu , Someone should tell Orji Kalu that since it is not ripe for an Igbo man to be President, they are not also ripe for the Senate President

You cannot eat your cake and have it

Orji Uzor Kalu over the years has been playing all sorts of negative politics against the Igbos for his selfish reasons

He should wipe his crocodile tears for another day

It doesn't move some of us biko

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor, CKN News

