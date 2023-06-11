Published:

Fare Thee Well Ezomo:- The Large Hearted One Who Accommodated All....By Ambrose Somide

I have found it so difficult to put my thoughts down since the passing of the one i have over the past three decades described as

‘ Adasonia Digitata’. Engr Anthony Aleogho Raymond Dokpesi, Phd, OFR, Dsc, FNSE.

How do i write about the passing of this irrepressible and courageous trailblazer who dared the lion in his den and came out triumphant.

How do i write about a man who believed that there were no mountains too high to climb nor a sea too stormy to ride.





Here was a man who led a group of young men and ladies to the ‘forest’ of Alagbado in Lagos and turned a rural community into a mini city through the establishment of a radio station and later a television station.

From the moment Raypower came on air in Ilapo village Alagbado Lagos that hidden area of Nigeria took a new identity.





From planning days and nights of August 1993 to the launch of Raypower FM Lagos in December 1993 when we sat at meetings round the clock, to the turbulent periods of December 1993 to August 1994 when the military government almost killed the dream of Nigeria’s first private radio, Ezomo stood strong.

For almost a year he traversed the whole of Nigeria and knocked so many doors to ensure that Raypower came to be. It took a man of conviction and courage to look at the military junta in the face and come out unscathed.

All through this period he never sent us away. He kept us together as a team. He kept assuring us that all would be well. While many people including our old colleagues and other broadcasters were laughing at us for following a marine Engineer who knew nothing about broadcasting into the bush, the courage and commitment we saw in him kept is going.

He kept us as members of a family.

We were eating from the same plate.

We were sitting around his table to drink.

Our problems were his problems. Our joys were his own too.

And whenever we became weary, he was quick to encourage us and always ready to stand in the gap.

He was one who never discriminated. Tribe or tongue had no meaning to him. He treated all equally. He will always stand with anyone seen to be ‘oppressed’. A stickler for discipline he was.

He was our Leader, Teacher and Motivator who challenged us to always be the best.

A down to earth man who will tease and laugh with us.

He so much believed in talents and taught us never to dismiss any talent. He would say, there is nobody that is so ‘useless’, find something useful in his uselessness’.

So many artistes that ruled the airwaves in the last three decades owe their fames to Ezomo and his team.

He treated the so many challenging moments that dotted the history of Daar Communications Plc with equanimity and courage.

On a personal note, he has always believed in me and would always say to me ‘ I know you will always deliver on any responsibility given to you’.

From my first appointment as Head Presentation, Raypower in 1993, to GM Raypower 1 and 2, to Head FaajiTV Channel on Daarsat, to the Coordination the launch of FaajiFM, to Director Radio and later Managing Director Radio, Ezomo has always provided the support.

Ezomo, who will call me Ambroozeee now?

Who will share those ‘Shiinee’ jokes with me?

Is it really over?

I thought Baobabs dont die.

I thought they last for centuries

How wrong i was.

It is not death that i see.

It is just a relocation.

A relocation to a higher and better place where even the angels will be surprised when you start blazing other trails.

Rest on ‘General’.

You deserve the rest.

Adieu Ezomo Anthony Aleogho Raymond Dokpesi.

I am missing you already. This tears wont stop.





Aare Ambrose Olutayo Somide

Managing Director

Radio

Daar Communications Plc

Giwa Fedegbayi, Ipokialand

Aare Baroyin, Oodua

and

Otun Oke Ibukun, Asero Abeokuta.

