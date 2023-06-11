Emefiele’s Suspension Is Ethnic Cleansing...Ohaneze Ndi Igbo

Published:

Ohanese Ndi Igbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has condemned the suspension of the the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, describing the action by President Bola Tinubu as a sign of ethnic cleansing.

The group shared this opinion in a statement released by its Director of National Interest Matters, Mazi Chima Uzor.

According to the group, Emefiele’s suspension did not follow due process while alleging that the decision was part of the current administration’s deliberate efforts aimed at alienating the Igbos from public offices.





The statement reads





“The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide hereby condemns in its entirety the suspension of Dr Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor by the administration of President Bola Tinubu. To say the least, this suspension is without due process and the arrest despite court order against DSS from arresting him is provocative and well-meaning Nigerians must resist it and ensure that it does not stand.





We view the development as clearly part of the new administration’s scheme of ethnic cleansing of the Igbos from public offices. This is nothing but a witch hunting directed at the Igbos for no other reason other than they dared to oppose the new administration in the last general elections.





We are therefore asking President Bola Tinubu to beware of starting his administration with actions capable of driving an already shaking nation into chaos.





He should be humble enough to rescind this unpopular decision and allow Dr Emefiele to complete his term as the governor of the apex bank instead of rocking the boat and destroying all the reforms that were carried out by the CBN under Emefiele’s leadership.”

