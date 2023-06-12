June 12 Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu To Visit MKO Abiola's Grave Site Today

Published:

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will take part in proccesion at the residence of late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola on June 12 to mark Democracy day.

Media Adviser to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, disclosed this in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Sunday.

The statement partly read, "Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will join millions of Lagosians tomorrow (Monday) to celebrate June 12 Democracy Day in the State.

"Governor Sanwo-Olu will observe the 30th anniversary of the June 12, 1993 election believed widely to have won by the late Chief MKO Abiola.

"Governor Sanwo-Olu will deliver a Keynote Speech at the 30th Anniversary of June 12, organized by Alliance For Yoruba Democratically Movements, themed: '30 Years After June 12: Tactics and Strategy for Sustainable Democracy in the Future Years.'

"The Governor will also take part in a procession to the residence of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, to lay a wreath at the grave of the deceased."





Share This