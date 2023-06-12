Female Airforce Officer Commits Suicide In Lagos

Published:

A female officer of the Nigerian Air Force, simply identified as George, has reportedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Ikeja, Lagos State.

It was gathered that George, a Master Warrant Officer working at 651 Base Services Group Resident at Block T5 Flat 8 in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base Ikeja, took her life on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Intelligence source told Zagaza Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst, that the officer was found dead in her room on Sunday, June 11.

She was pronounced dead by three Air Provosts who came with another team of personnel to evacuate the body to the 661 Nigerian Air Force Hospital.

“Master Warrant Officer George a female Personnel of the Nigerian Air Force serving at 651 Base Services Group Resident at Block T5 Flat 8 in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base Ikeja reported to have committed su!cide inside her room at about 1400hrs on 10 Jun 23. Efforts are ongoing by 3 Air Provost to evacuate her to 661NAFH, while further investigation will continue," the source said.

Share This