Police Rearrest Cultist Who Escaped From Prison In Handcuff

The Lagos State Police Command has rearrested a suspected cultist that escaped from detention in handcuffs and the welder who helped cut off the handcuffs.

This was disclosed by the command's Public Relation Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a post on his Twitter page on Sunday.

He said, "Suspected cultist, Wasiu Opeyemi, escaped from police custody in August 2021 in handcuffs.

"Last week, he was rearrested alongside Aliu Tijani, the welder who cut off the handcuffs when he escaped the first time.

"They have both been arraigned and are currently in remand."

