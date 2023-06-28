How My Dad Escaped Execution, Life Sentence... Actor Daniel Effiong

Published:

Nigerian actor and movie director, Daniel Effiong, has revealed how his father, Colonel Moses Effiong, escaped execution and life jail term.

Daniel disclosed this in an interview with media personality, Nancy Isime on The Nancy Isime Show shared on Saturday.

During the interview, the actor asked how he managed their family's challenges and still achieved his best in his career.

He responded, "I was born into a military family in Jaji, Kaduna and there was a coup to overthrow the then government of Ibrahim Babangida.

"A neighbour very close to us who is part of the mastermind of the coup wanted my dad to go down with him. Few minutes for them to be shot and killed after they were all caught, an officer walked up and called out three officers including my dad from a list to be set apart and committed to life imprisonment.

"He spent three years in prison before before he was granted presidential pardon in 2020, but all this while my mum usually visited him from Benin to Kano Central Prison, and in the process she died in an accident."

Share This