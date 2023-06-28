Breaking : Governor Adeleke Allegedly Escapes Assassination Attempt

Published:

Osun state Governor today escapes assassination attempt at the Osogbo Eid praying ground as some hoodlums led by some alleged APC chieftains took over the Governor's section and beat up the PDP House of Representative member for Osogbo federal constituency Hon. Moruf Gangaria.

Governor Adeleke arrived the venue with his team amidst ongoing rumpus. The Governor was encircled and the security personnel practically smuggled the Governor out of the place.

Armed thugs were seen freely using various dangerous weapons.

On two occasions, the Governor could not access the prayer point.

Top Osogbo PDP leaders were molested and beaten up.

The Governor was ferried out of the scene at the time of filling this report without getting hurt.

Osun State Police command has not issued any statement on the incident or given an update if any arrest has been made

Another version had it that it was Governor Adeleke and Senator Basiru an APC Chieftain and former Spokesman of the Senate that had an altercation at the Eid grounds in Osogbo and Governor Adeleke stormed out of the venue in rage.





