CKNNews Exclusive : Over 100 Generals Set To Retire As Defence HQ Orders Officers Above Class 39 Of NDA To Voluntarily Retire

A gale of retirement of senior military officers across the Army, Navy and Airforce is expected to take place in the next few days if the information at the disposal of CKN News is anything to go by.

CKN News has been able to sight a circular emanating from Defence Headquarters all senior officers above the seniority of the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff Major General Chris Musa to resign voluntarily immediately

The circular dated 26th June 2023 number DHQ/ J5/ PLANS /801/13 signed by Gen Y Yahaya for CDS was titled





VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT FROM SERVICE -OFFICERS WITH SENIORITY ON COMMSSION ABOVE NIGERIAN DEFENCE ACADEMY REGULAR COURSE 39

It maintained that the directive has become necessary with the appointment of new CDS and Service Chiefs by President Bola Tinubu on 19th June 2023

" I am directed to respectfully request services to direct all officers with seniority on commission above that of NDA Regular Course 39 to submit their applications for voluntary retirement from service with immediate effect.

I am to add that affected officers are to submit their applications to their respective Headquarters not later than Mon Jul 23"

CKN News could not ascertain how many senior officers will be affected by this directive , but an insider who spoke on condition of anonymity said that over one hundred Generals across the three Armed Forces will be affected

This has been the tradition in the military over the years

