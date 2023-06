Published:

Zimbabwean motivational speaker born without limbs, Sinikiwe Kademaunga, and her husband, Reuben, are expecting their first child.

Kademaunga shared the news on her Instagram account on Wednesday morning.

She shared pictures of herself and her baby bump saying, “Blessings ❤️”

Kademaunga and her husband, Reuben, got married in October 2021.

Credit: Instagram | sinikiwekademaunga/ Punch

Share This