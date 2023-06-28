Nigeria Will Experience Peace And Prosperity..Tinubu Declares At Prayer Ground

Published:

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Lagos urged Nigerians to have faith in God that the country will experience peace, stability and prosperity.

Speaking to reporters after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks prayer ground, the President stressed the need for unity and cooperation, appealing to Nigerians to eschew ethnic and religious rivalries.

While noting that Allah would not burden the country with what it cannot bear, the President said:

''I thank Almighty Allah for keeping us in good health till today and pray to Him to grant us robust health and prosperity. May our sacrifices turn to prosperity. We have to make the sacrifices and that is clear, we have to.

''But Allah will not give you a burden that you cannot carry. He is there for us. We must have faith in the country. Have faith in ourselves, believing that as citizens of this country, we must join hands to build the nation.

''No religious identity, no tribal identity, let us live with one another in joy and prosperity. Nigeria will see peace, stability and God will grant peace to those of us at the warfront."

The President also used the occasion to pray for Nigerian troops in the frontline in the fight against insurgency, saying it is his earnest desire and that of the nation that they emerge victorious.

The Eid prayer, which started at 9 a.m. was led by the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abu-Nolah.

The Chief Imam later performed the obligatory slaughtering of ram at the Eid prayer ground in celebration of the significance of the noble act of Prophet Ibrahim in total obedience to Allah's command.

Speaking on behalf of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat felicitated Muslims across Nigeria and in the state for the joy of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to unite behind President Tinubu in his determination to make the country better.

"It is our duty to pray for our leaders. We must pray for our President that God should help him to succeed in the task before him."

The prayer was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, former Governor of Lagos State and immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, among other notable government officials and top politicians.





Share This