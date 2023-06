Davido Reveals He Has Another Son

Published:





Davido, has revealed that his late son, Ifeanyi, has a younger brother named Dawson.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner revealed this in an interview with YouTuber, Anas Bukhash, which was shared on Tuesday night.

He went on to say that he named his daughters, Imade and Hailey after his late mother adding that Hailey is a replica of his mom.

Speaking in the interview, he said, “I named both of them [my daughters] after my mum. Hailey is the exact replica of my mum; my second daughter, she is just like my mum. It’s crazy. It’s like she came in here like she came with her.

“I have a son too. Like Ifeanyi has a little brother. His name is Dawson. He lives in London right now.”





