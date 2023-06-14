Man Allegedly Beats Young Wife To Death For Not Having A Son

Published:

A young man identified simply as Ndubuisi has been accused of beating his wife, Chiamaka Okafor, to death in Enugu State.

It was gathered that Chiamaka, a businesswoman fondly called Charmzy, was allegedly beaten to death on Thursday, June 8, just few weeks after undergoing a BBL surgery.

According to a source, “They got married in June 2018 but their marriage was filled with incessant abuse from the man. She had a butt enlargement surgery a few weeks ago and was still recovering when he beat her up as usual and she fainted.

This happened last Thursday. He took her to the hospital, left her there and told her siblings to come look after her.

According to people that were with her before she died, she was bleeding from her nose. After she died, her husband never came to the hospital until late at night after she had been deposited at the mortuary.

They said he usually leaves the home for months and comes back whenever he feels like. They also said she was advised to leave the marriage but she practically refused.

She underwent the BBL surgery just to please him. She was coerced into having an abortion just because it was a baby girl. They have two daughters but the man wanted a male child by all means. This is the main reason why he always abuse her.”

