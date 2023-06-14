Viral Video : OPM GO Forgives Indigent Boys He Sponsored To Cyprus For Studies

Published:

Clergyman Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, says he has forgiven security boys, Happie Boys, who came online to accuse him of abandoning them in Cyprus. The clergyman flew them to Cyprus on scholarship after they were sacked from an eatery they were previously working for recording themselves dancing while on duty and posting the video online.





In a post shared online on Tuesday, June 13, the boys alleged that the clergyman has abandoned them. They alleged that he took care of them for six months when they got to Cyprus and has abandoned them since then. They also shared a voicenote of the clergyman cursing them.





In a post shared on his Facebook page, the clergyman explained that because of the Dollar rate, which became a heavy financial burden on him in paying school fees for over 4,000 persons on my scholarship programme, he decided to place the scholarship funding on hold to see if the dollar will come down. He mentioned that he communicated to every parents and gave them options either to return to Nigeria and continue their studies or Benin Republic.





He added that he has forgiven Happie Boys and has asked them to return to any University in Nigeria or Benin republic to continue their education.

