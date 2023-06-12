“Court Orders That Truncate Democracy Will No Longer Be Allowed” ..Tinubu

Published:

In his inaugural Democracy Day address, President Bola Tinubu declared that the era of court orders that undermine democracy is over.

It was reported that he emphasised the need for further reforms within the country’s judiciary to ensure its integrity.

Addressing the nation on Monday, President Tinubu expressed his commitment to establishing a “robust judiciary that inspires confidence and upholds justice, thereby strengthening our institutions.”

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, he declared, “We will no longer tolerate the arbitrary issuance of illegal orders that disrupt or curtail the democratic process.”

President Tinubu also shed light on the recent harmonisation of retirement age for judicial officers, emphasising its role in fortifying the rule of law, a fundamental pillar of democracy. He stressed that this reform is just the beginning, indicating that more measures are on the horizon.

