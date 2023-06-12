Breaking : Italian Business Mogul And Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Is Dead

Published:

Italian Business Mogul And Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Is Dead

Silvio Berlusconi was born on Tuesday,September 29,1936 in Milan,Italy.He was a politician and media tycoon who has served as

Prime Minister of Italy in four governments.He was the controlling shareholder of Mediaset and owned the Italian football club A.C.Milan from 1986 to 2017.

He was Prime Minister for nine years in total,making him the longest-serving post-war Prime Minister of Italy and the third

longest-serving since Italian unification,after Benito Mussolini and Giovanni Giolitti.

In April 2023,Berlusconi was hospitalized at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan,and was treated in intensive care after suffering breathing problems,due to severe pneumonia caused by a form of leukemia.

On April 6,it was reported that Berlusconi had started chemotherapy.In May 2023,a video of Berlusconi was played at the Forza Italia party reassuring his supporters at the party's convention in Milan.

In the video,he stated that he was ready to return to work after being hospitalised for a month and that he has never stopped working even while in hospital.

Having been hospitalized again on June 9,2023,Silvio Berlusconi died in the morning of June 12,2023 at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan,at the age of 86.

