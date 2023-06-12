Gov Umo Eno Salutes Akwa Ibomites On Democracy Day

Published:

Akwa Ibom State Governor. Pastor Umo Eno, has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating Democracy Day, a day dedicated to honouring the heroes of the nation’s democracy, championed by the winner of the annulled June 12th, 1993, Presidential elections, late Chief MKO Abiola

In a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno said “ On this auspicious occasion of our Democracy Day, we celebrate the resilience of Nigerians in ensuring that our democratic ethos and traditions are deepened.

“We salute the heroism of the symbol of our democratic struggle, the late MKO Abiola, whose ultimate sacrifice helped water the seeds of our democracy. It is fitting that our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu( GCFR) was in the vanguard of that struggle, and his message to Nigerians today, especially that which calls for sacrifice on the part of Nigerians as the issues surrounding the removal of fuel subsidy are being resolved, is spot on.

“ In the coming days, we would hold meetings with the relevant stakeholders, especially the petroleum products marketers in our State to explore ways and means of ensuring that the planned palliatives are applied to cushion the effects of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“Let me commend and salute the good people of Akwa Ibom State, for staying true to the ennobling ideals of our democracy, and ensuring continuity in good governance through our A.R..I S.E Agenda.

“God bless Nigeria

God bless Akwa Ibom State,” he said

