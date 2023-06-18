Burna Boy Cancels Netherlands Show Despite Fans Waiting At Venue





Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has apologised for cancelling his headline show scheduled for Saturday night at the GelreDome, Arnhem, Netherlands, after fans already filled the stadium.





Fans reportedly filled the 41,000-capacity-seater waiting for hours for the ‘Last Last’ crooner to thrill them before they received the rude news of the late cancellation of the show.





Burna Boy on his Instastory at midnight announced that the show won’t be holding despite fans already filling the venue.





The music star said he was anticipating performing for his Dutch fans but unfortunately, it couldn’t happen due to “a number of reasons.”





He said his “amazing team has been hard at work trying to salvage it but we couldn’t do it in time.”





He promised to announce a new date soon.





However, Burna Boy’s explanation didn’t seem to sit well with fans as they took to social media to berate the singer and his team over their action.





An aggrieved fan wrote: “Useless. Got us waiting for more than two hours, to cancel the show at midnight. Rubbish.”





Another fan wrote: “Burna isn’t supposed to be a celeb, doesn’t have what it takes. So unwise in handling fans, canceling shows after much delay. That’s disrespectful! More unwise are fans who idolize him, turn up every time. Y’all create an association to deal with any celeb that messes up. So unwise.”





One aggrieved fan wrote: ”MEHN F*CK BURNA BOY Why are Nigerian artistes so unprofessional.”