UK Based Nigerian Man Shocked By King Charles's National Merit Award

A Langold man thought he was being pranked when he found out he was being awarded a British Empire Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Former police inspector Ezekiel Awoyomi, aged 63, who worked for the British Transport Police since 2001, has been recognised for his services to policing and young people.

During his time with the constabulary, he worked as force lead for custody, running a busy and crucial facility, ensuring detainees are cared for and managed and that the highest professional standards are carried out by all the custody team and officers who use the facility.

Ezekiel said: “I received a letter from the Cabinet office informing me of the award.

“To say it was a shock would be an understatement as I was not at all expecting anything like this.

“I actually first thought it was a prank or even a scam until I verified the details on the letter.

“It made my day and felt so proud and thankful that my services to the Police and community has been recognised.

“I joined the British Transport Police in 2001 and worked for them in London for 22 years until I retired end of January, rising to the post of inspector.

“During my working career within the force, I dealt with various incidents and attended several serious/major incidents.

"One that stood out was the 7/7 bombing in London. I was one of the first respondents to arrive at Aldgate Tube Station and was heavily involved in assisting the wounded while ensuring the dignity of the dead.

“It was a traumatic experience for all, especially for the friends and families of those directly affected. I received a commendation for my actions during the incident.

