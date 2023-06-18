Governor Umo Eno Greets Fathers On Father’s Day

Published:

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno has felicitated with fathers on the occassion of the 2023 Father’s Day.

In a message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, he urged fathers to continue to inject the right moral codes to their children, so they may ARISE and fufill their potentials.

“Let us use this opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the urgent and critical role of fatherhood. We are like reflective mirrors to our children; let us ensure that we Imbue in them the right values and character so they will end up doing us proud.”

“As the Golden Era dawns, we remain committed to ensuring that we maintain peace and strengthen further the institutions for growth and development through our ARISE Agenda.

Happy Father’s Day again to all fathers!

God bless you all!

