Boy Arrested For Raping And Strangulating 16 Years Old Girl

Police Operatives, serving in Igbo-Eze North Division of the Command, with assistance from Neighborhood Watch Group, on June 12 at about 9.30am, arrested one male suspect identified as Junior Augustine Akor,21, of Ette in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, for allegedly raping and strangling to d£ath his 16 years old female relative, one Faith Akuji, on June 8 in a bush at Mpole-Ubere in the Ette community.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, says preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had gone missing in the evening hours of June 8 after her grandfather sent her to grind cassava in the community centre, with all efforts made to trace her whereabouts proving abortive.

‘’Her d£composing body was, however, found in the mentioned bush, following the arrest of the suspect, who confessed to having dragged the victim into the bush, forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, until she fainted and died in the process. The victim’s remains, found without any lower-body cloth, were evacuated to hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty.''he said

Ndukwe mentioned that the case is undergoing further discreet investigation at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (the State CID for short), from where the suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation.

