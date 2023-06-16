I’m Not On The Run ..Ex AGF Abubakar Malami

Published:

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has punctured reports that he is on the run over allegations of corruption.

Following the suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, over his conduct while in office by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, there have been reports that Malami has left the country in a bid to evade arrest and investigation.

Malami, who hails from Kebbi State, held sway as the chief law officer of the country throughout the eight years reign of President Muhammadu Buhari. When Bawa was named as the EFCC chair in 2021, Malami exclusively told this paper that he recommended him based on his competence.

“I am happy that most of the comments made are not on his capacity, intelligence, competence and associated ability to deliver. His capacity to deliver was never questioned across the nation,” he said in March 2021.





