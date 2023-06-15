100 Level OAU Student Allegedly Commits Suicide

Published:

A 100-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state, Salako Treasure was reported to have killed herself by consuming a substance suspected of sniper.





The deceased said to be of the Department of Entrepreneur, was found dead inside an uncompleted building around the Lagere area of the town on Wednesday evening with a bottle of sniper beside her body.





Findings revealed that Salako had been undergoing some emotional trauma known to some of her friends and acquittance before the tragic incident.





Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju said it was unfortunate that the school lost such a promising young lady to such circumstances.





“It is very unfortunate that we had lost a part one student, a promising young lady to what was alleged to be suicide, although it happened outside campus, we are not happy that we could lose such a person under such circumstances, the university under the administration of Vice-chancellor Professor Simeon Bamire is pained that a student of that tender age could resolve to such thing.





“We appeal to Nigerians to be their brothers keepers. The filler we are getting is that she has suffered depression and people around her knew all this, they ought to have refer her to some one elderly or someone who could be of help to her on psyco-emotional issues. We sympathize with ourselves especially the parent who lost a young lady with future bright. I want to admonish that this world is filled with ups and downs.





“Emotional, psychological and academic frustrations should not make anyone to resolve in taking his or her life. Her remains have been evacuated and we involved the police”, he said.





Also, Osun Police Command Spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the body has been evacuated and deposited the University teaching hospital.





She added that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is ongoing.

Share This