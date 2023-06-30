Bizarre: Woman Burnt To Death In Cross River , Accused Of Using Witchcraft To Cause Car Accident

Published:

After A Fatal Car Crash Killed Two Young Men, Youths In Cross River Accuse Woman Of Witchcraft And Burn Her To Death...

Madam Martina Okey Itagbor, was accused of witchcraft and burnt to death by the youths of Old Netim in Akamkpa LGA, Cross River State.

This was after a fatal motor accident claimed the lives of two young men.

Sadly, the Police stood by while the helpless poor woman burnt. The suspects are still walking free.

Nigeria Police Force

Source : Agba Jalingo

