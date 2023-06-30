Man Stabbed To Death By Side Chick He Brought To His House After His Wife Travelled

Published:

A Man has been stabbed to death by a side chick he brought to his house after his wife travelled

The deceased has been identified as Israel Ahinda and it was gathered that the incident happened at Ewekoro area of Ogun state.

Israel had invited his side chick, Alice, to his house after his wife travelled for the Ileya holiday.





They however got into an argument on Tuesday night, leading to the lady stabbing him on the neck with a knife.

He was rushed to two hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

The lady has now been arrested and is currently being held at Ifo police station.

