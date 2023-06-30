Buhari Never Told Tinubu Not To Probe Officials Of His Administration. ..Spokesman

Published:

Immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, never requested his successor, President Bola Tinubu, not to investigate some officials of the former administration.

This is according to Garba Shehu, his former senior special assistant on media and publicity, who cited social media speculation that the matter was discussed by both leaders in their recent meeting in London, England.

In a statement made available to the media in Thursday, the former presidential spokesman described the report as fake news.

He said nobody but Tinubu and Buhari were in the room where they had a conversation and, therefore, it would have been impossible to report what they discussed.

The statement affirmed that Buhari wanted to be far away from the spotlight, hence he decided to move to Daura, Katsina State.

But he regretted that his hometown has not provided him with the desired tranquility, prompting him to go abroad.

The statement pleaded for the former president to be allowed to rest and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work.

The statement titled “What Buhari didn’t say to President Tinubu reads, ”If social media is to be believed, former President Muhammadu Buhari is requesting his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to investigate some former officials of his government.

“It is fake, let us not discuss it or give it energy or air of publicity. This is fake news, and nothing more.

“Thankfully, there was no one other than the two leaders in the room in which they met, so no one was there to report their conversation.

“As much as possible, the former President wishes to remain outside the spotlight so as not to distract the new administration.

“He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself but realizing that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place.

“It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realisation of the promises they made.”

