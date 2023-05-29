Woman Collapses, Dies On Hearing News Of Son's Death

Published:

A yet-to-be-identified woman has breathed her last after hearing the news of her son’s death.

The late son, identified as Christian Ugbede Abuka, was said to have died in an auto crash while returning home from Kwara State where he had gone for his National Youth Service Corps documentation.

The deceased elder brother, Joseph Abuka, confirmed the news on his Facebook page.

Abuka said their mother died on hearing that Christain had died.

“It was a dark day in my family today. My younger brother, Christian Ugbede Abuka, was involved in a fatal accident on his way back from Kwara State for his NYSC documentation and he died, this resulted in his mother’s death. Nothing to say but to thank God,” Joseph wrote on his Facebook page.

According to reports, the accident that claimed Christian’s life occurred in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State on Saturday, May 28.





