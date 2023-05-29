Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu....Living For Humanity By Dr. Jude Ukwueze

Published:

Before his foray into the murky water of Nigerian politics in 2011, Hon. Ikechukwu Meletus Ezeugwu, Chief Executive Officer( CEO) Mezal Nig Ltd, and Principal Partner, Mezal Consult Lagos, was an astute businessman and financial expert, who diligently worked his way up, made his mark in Finance business and became a household name in service to humanity especially in his community and its environs.

It was a result of his exceptional philanthropy and selfless service to humanity that the people of his Constituency, Udenu , of Enugu State beckoned on him to make himself and his wealth of immeasurable experience and goodness available in the political representation of the Constituency at the state Assembly.

In compliance with the plea and request by his people, Ezeugwu joined politics in 2011 and was elected member representing Udenu State Constituency in Enugu House of Assembly.

Following his outstanding performance, he was reelected in 2015 and was made the Leader of Enugu State House of Assembly. He was also reelected again in 2019 and continued with his position as the Leader of House.

While in the House, he presented several bills that were passed into law and worked excellently as the link between the executive and legislature in the state that brought about harmonious and cordial relationships between the two arms of the government in the state.

Ezeugwu served as Chairman of the Southeast Legislative And Governance Reform Committee, (a body that was made up of the Majority Leaders and Clerks of the Houses of Assembly

of the Southeast)

The Committee among other things made a landmark

achievement of producing the first ever uniform House

Standing Order being presently used in the five State

Houses of Assembly of the Southeast.

He is a member, BOT and National Treasurer of Conference of

State Legislators of Nigeria (COSLON) and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu

Foundation.

Also as member, Enugu State House Of Assembly and Leader Of House, he was also Chairman, House Committee on Rules & Business, and

member of the

following House Standing Committees

▪Finance & Appropriation

▪Public Accounts & Anti-corruption

▪Works & Housing

▪Gender Affairs & Social Development.

▪Commerce & Industry.

Through his foundation, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation, he has given scholarships to 46 intelligent but underprivileged undergraduates across the Southeast region and beyond.

In appreciation and recognition of his numerous achievements and selfless contributions to humanity and society, Ezeugwu has been conferred and decorated with several honours and laurels which include

..Merit Award,by, The Association of Enugu State

Development Unions, Lagos.

Recognition for Efforts in uplifting Medical

Profession, By Association of Resident Doctors,

LUTH.

...A Patriotic Leader Award 2015 by Association of Heads Of Federal Establishments in Enugu State

..Community Service Award 2018 by Rotary Club Of Ekulu,

..Award Of Excellence 2020 by Udenu Undergraduates and Graduates Association

....West African Humanitarian Person Of Year 2021 by African Achievers Awards, UK

.... Iconic Personality Award 2023 by CMO, Blessed Sacrament, Parish, Enugu

...Wintrade Global UK

Pestled Awards 2023

Excellence In Politics by

Africa One, UK

Born some decades ago into the family of Chief Ezeugwu Onah in Igugu, Udunedem, Udenu L.G.A of Enugu state, Ezeugwu attended schools in Nigeria and abroad. The schools include

Harvard University, USA,

Cambridge University, United Kingdom,

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Enugu,

Delta State University Abraka Delta State,

Institute of Management & Technology (IMT),

Boys Secondary School, Ovoko and

Udunedem Community Primary School, where he obtained certificates in

...Strategies for Leading Successful Change Initiatives:

...Mastery Session In

Advanced Leadership





...Ph.D Finance





...MBF, Banking And Finance

...HND, Accounting

...West Africa School Certificate (WASC)

... First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC)

It is of note that after 12 years of meritorious and life- impacting public service as an outstanding lawmaker, Ezeugwu, bows out in honour and fulfillment, returning to his private business and foundation to continue to touch lives positively and serve humanity, knowing full well that a day like this will come and he cannot be in politics or continue to serve in government at all times to make a mark in the society.

Ezeugwu, who is happily married, is blessed with wonderful children.





Dr. Jude Ukwueze Is the Coordinator Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation Scholarship Beneficiaries

