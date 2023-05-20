20 Heads Of State In Abuja To Attend Tinubu's Inauguration Today

Published:

No fewer than 20 presidents of countries around the world, including Africa are in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, to witness today’s inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th president of the country.

It was gathered that among the early arrivals on Sunday was the Indian delegation, with the government sending the Defence Minister, Mr Rajnath Singh, as a Special Envoy of the Prime Minister to attend Tinubu’s inauguration.

The Indian Embassy in Nigeria had earlier issued a statement on Saturday that Singh would arrive in Abuja on Sunday for the occasion.

“Mr Singh is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs of India,” the statement said.

Similarly, a delegation from the Canadian Government is being represented by the Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion, Ahmed Hussen, as head.

It was also learnt that the United Kingdom’s delegation arrived in Abuja on Sunday afternoon.

The delegation, comprising the Special Envoy of King Charles is led by the Minister of State for Development and Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Andrew Mitchell; the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria and Special Envoy on Girls’ Education, Helen Grant, and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery.

The nine-man delegation from the United States as approved by President Joe Biden, last Monday, is being led by Marcia L. Fudge, US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

The American delegation has since arrived in Nigeria.

Other members of the US delegation to Nigeria include David Greene, chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Abuja; Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Democratic Representative from California; Marisa Lago, the US Department of Commerce’s Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade and Michael E. Langley, the commander of the United States Africa Command.

Others include Enoh T. Ebong, director of the United States Trade and Development Agency; Mary Catherine Phee, the US Department of State’s Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs; Judd Devermont, national security council’s special assistant to the president and senior director for African issues; and Monde Muyangwa, the assistant administrator for Africa at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Chinese government delegation, led by a Communist Party leader and minister is leading the unspecified delegation as confirmed by the Embassy in Abuja.

Also in Abuja for the epoch-making ceremony, is the Turkish government delegation.

The Rwandan government also announced the arrival of President Paul Kagame in Abuja to attend the handover ceremony.

“President Kagame has arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, where he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu alongside other Heads of State from around the world,” Rwanda’s presidency tweeted.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has also reportedly arrived for the ceremony leading a 10-man high-powered delegation.

The Sierra Leonean and Liberian governments’ delegations have also arrived in Abuja for the ceremony. South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has also arrived.

Also in Abuja is the president of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan; president of the Republic of Congo Brazzaville, Denis Sassou Nguesso; president of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló; while the Qatar delegation is led by Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

The president of Burundi, Évariste Ndayishimiye; the Transitional President of Chad, Mahamat Déby; the President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum; and President Nana Akufo-Ado of Ghana are also in Nigeria for today’s ceremony.

