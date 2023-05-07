We Saw Death In Sudan...Nigerian Returnees

Published:

It was an emotional moment for Nigerians across the country as evacuees from crisis-ridden Sudan touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja, last week.

It had earlier been reported that the first batch of about 376 evacuees, conveyed by Air Peace and NAF C130, arrived in the country’s capital at about 11:55 p.m., and 11.54 p.m, on Wednesday, respectively.

The second batch, totalling 130, which had 128 women and two men, was conveyed by a B737-300 aircraft operated by TARCO Airlines from Port Sudan and landed at NAIA at about 3:10 p.m.

The returnees were received by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Nasir Gwarzo; Sadiya Faruk; the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Habib; and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, among others.

All returnees received N100,000 and Dignity Packs supplied by the Dangote Group while NIDCOM facilitated them with 5000 worth of MTN airtime. Also, the Humanitarian Ministry provided food while the NEMA provided vehicles, accommodation and other logistics support with diplomatic cover from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Our correspondent who was at the airport observed that many of the evacuees were completely exhausted and too traumatized to speak. However, those who summoned the courage to speak said they saw death in its true appearance as the streets of Sudan were heavily piled with bodies, artillery shells and dark stagnant pools of blood.

Meanwhile, the fourth batch of 131 evacuees, 124 adults and seven infants, who departed Port Sudan International Airport, landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 1.45 pm via Tarco Airline B737-300 Aircraft, yesterday.

‘We saw death’

Narrating her ordeal, an expectant mother, Hajara Aminu, said they were stranded for four days before the Federal Government’s intervention.

“I have been hearing of war but in the past weeks, I have seen the real face of death. It was terrible. We were stranded for days and we did not hear from our government for some time and that got us worried because we saw efforts that other countries were making but I am really glad that I am alive even though I thought I was experiencing my last days in Sudan.

