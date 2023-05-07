Anambra Student Emerges Best Overall In 2023 JAMB Exam

Published:

A student of the Anglican Girls Secondary School Nnewi (AGSS), Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme has emerged the overall best student in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME organized by Joint Admission Matriculation Board with an aggregate score of 362 .

The breakdown of her score is as follows : Use Of English- 98, Physics -89, Biology - 94, and Chemistry -81.

Following the outstanding result, Anambra State Commissioner of Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh has commended the brilliant performance by Ms Ejikeme describing it as "excellent and very outstanding".

She added the performance coming from the State has again demonstrated the investment and priority the administration of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo accords the education sector in the State.

"This outstanding performance of Ejikeme has indeed brought joy and happiness to every Ndi-Anambra. We are proud of her and we will monitor her academic progression as she pursues whatever career she desires"

'We are proud of her and grateful to Governor Soludo for giving top priority to education in the state". She further added

