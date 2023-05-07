58 People Rescued From Kidnappers Den In Abuja

Published:

58 kidnapped victims have been rescued from their abductors in Abuja



A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, Abuja, SP Josephine Adeh, and made available to Security Watch Africa (SWA), has disclosed this.



It said “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has rescued 58 kidnapped victims held hostage at Udulu Forest, Gegu LGA of Kogi State, bordering Sardauna Forest, Nasarawa State, and other identified kidnappers den in communities contiguous to the FCT.



“The bandits/kidnappers on sighting the security team coordinated by the Police fired at the security team which resulted in a shootout duel.



“The bandits were overpowered and escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries leaving behind their victims.



“The rescue is part of efforts by the Command leadership, in a sustained joint operation with other security agencies and, vigilantes and hunters from the various local communities, to combat violent crimes in the FCT, rescue victims and bring perpetrators to book,” it said.

The statement said that the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP Haruna Garba, has assured that the Command would not relent in ensuring the rescue of any resident held hostage by criminals, and also bring the perpetrators to book.



According to the CP, effort is being sustained to prevent any further threats to safety and security of residents.

“The CP called for the cooperation of residents, especially in being security conscious and giving credible information to the Police,” the statement stated.



It also disclosed that one Tama Jonathan “unfortunately sustained injury during the rescue operation and died on the spot.



“His remains have subsequently been released to his family for burial. The other 58 rescued victims are being stabilised in the hospital and would be reunited with their families.



“The CP urged residents to be vigilant, and make prompt rendition of complaints through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,” it concluded.

