Massive Redeployment In Police : 86 DCPs, 206 ACPs Affected

Published:





The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the redeployment of 86 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 206 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to various Zonal Commands, State Commands and Formations across the country.

The senior officers are to deputize other senior ranking officers in the discharge of critical administrative, investigative, and operational policing duties for an effective and citizen-led policing system nationwide.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, quoted the IGP saying the postings were done in order “to strengthen and catalyze national security mechanisms towards an improved Policing system across the country”.

The IGP reiterated the commitment of the Force’s leadership to continually embark on initiatives to improve internal security in Nigeria.





He charged the newly posted officers “to ensure a strategic display of experience, commitment to service, respect for fundamental rights, and evolve effective strategies for crime control.

“He similarly tasked them with the achievement of the Force’s strategic policy objectives, the utmost level of professionalism, community-oriented public service, and compliance with the rule of law”

Share This