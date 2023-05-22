Two Suspected Thieves Arrested With 15 Stolen Goats In Osun

Published:

Police have arrested two suspected livestock thieves who allegedly specialized in stealing goats from Osogbo, Ikirun, Obagun, Iree, Eripa, Otan-Ayegbaju and Ila communities in Osun State.

Safer Highway patrol police operatives while on stop and search of vehicles in Odeomu-Sekona axis, apprehended the two suspects; Naheem Ibrahim, 46; and Suraju Isiaka, 33, while they were making attempt to move the animals to Lagos in a vehicle, Lexus SUV.

Upon police search, it was discovered that the suspects were in possession of 14 live and one dead goat (she-goat), to sell to their prospective customers in Lagos State

Upon discovering the stolen animals, policemen who immediately arrested the suspects and moved them to the police headquarters in Osogbo for questioning and further investigation

According to investigation, the suspects target the time the owners of the goats have gone to bed and the night guards employed to watch over the communities were yet to assume duty.

Investigation revealed that residents of these communities have been wondering how their goats have been reportedly missing without traces and sometimes blamed one another for the theft.

Spokesperson of the command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were heading to Lagos in a Lexus SUV with the animals stolen from different communities when they were intercepted by the policemen.

“Upon interrogation, they confessed to have stolen the goats from different locations in Osogbo, Ikirun and lla-Orangun to be sold to one lya Bisola at Mile-12, Lagos State. More so, the suspects confessed to having been operating in Osun State since 2019."

She said the suspects confessed that their time of operation was between 8pm and 10pm before night guards at various locations report for duty, adding that the goats were usually sold between N5,000 and N10,000.

