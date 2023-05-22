All You Need To Know About New NCC Unified USSD Codes For All GSM Networks

Published:

Telecommunications operators have adopted the Nigerian Communications Commission’s approval of a Unified Unstructured Supplementary Service Date for all mobile networks in the country.

The implementation commenced on May 18, 2023.

With this new development, the unified USSD becomes the only way to purchase airtime and check mobile networks.

Below is a list of the Unified USSD codes for all mobile networks in Nigeria:

Call Centers: 300

Borrow Services: *303#

Stop Service: *305#

Check Balance: *310#

Credit Recharge: *311#

Data Plan: *312#

Data plan balance: *323#

Share Services: *321#

It is, however, important to mention that the commission will not change some codes and their functions; these codes are DND: 2442, Porting services: 3232, NIN Verification and NIN-SIM Linkage: *996#









