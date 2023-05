Published:

The Delta State Police Command have arrested a 34-year-old lady, Queen Uwagbogu, over illegal sales of AK-47 ammunition.

The command's Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, made this known in a post shared on his Twitter page on Monday.

He said, “The command's crack squad acting on credible intelligence has arrested one Queen Uwagbogu aged 34 years in Effurun.

“She deals in illegal sales of AK47 ammunition. She is currently in custody, and investigation is ongoing.”





Share This