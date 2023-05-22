Senate President Seat : Don't Judge Me Based On My Performance As Buhari's Minister..Akpabio

Published:





A former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, has called on Nigerians and members of the incoming 10th National Assembly not to assess him using his brief tenure as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Akpabio said he preferred to be judged by his record as a lawyer of 36 years, commissioner for six years and a governor for eight years.

He stated these in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Saturday night.

Akpabio, who is senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North West, is one of the contenders for the office of the Senate President for the 10th National Assembly, scheduled for inauguration on June

